IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  BREAKING: Laphonza Butler, the Democrat appointed to fill Dianne Feinstein’s seat, won’t run for full term in 2024

  • Now Playing

    U.S. warship shoots down missiles, drones launched by Iran-backed forces in Yemen

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I’ve had 4 death threats’ over speaker vote, Rep. Ken Buck says

    07:48

  • Clyburn on House speaker chaos: ‘I don’t know where we go from here’

    08:20

  • Biden delivers ‘extremely rare’ Air Force One remarks after leaving Israel

    02:19

  • ‘There’s a bunch of people who are P.O.’ed in this town’ amid speaker chaos, GOP congressman says

    08:09

  • Israel and Hamas ‘cannot coexist’ under any circumstances, IDF spokesman says

    05:19

  • Full Panel: What got Israel to scale back?

    10:01

  • Biden on AF1 after leaving Israel: 'People are looking for something to give them hope'

    03:33

  • Full Panel: U.S. government 'will probably shut down' amid Israel-Hamas war

    12:09

  • ‘Biden is giving the green light’ to Israel to kill civilians, Gaza resident says

    08:43

  • Who will be the next speaker? Steve Kornacki runs the tally after Jordan's failed vote

    06:39

  • Does the U.S. have a relationship with Hamas?

    02:44

  • Belgian authorities investigating shooting as possible terror attack

    02:56

  • Hamas says they have treated American hostages as guests

    03:00

  • GOP congressman says it’s not ‘Jim Jordan or bust’ with speaker fight

    07:00

  • Israel has ‘contingencies’ to ensure a better future for Gaza, says Netanyahu adviser

    06:55

  • Stabbing of 6-year-old Muslim boy ‘was about religion,’ prosecutors say

    04:08

  • DeSantis bashes Haley’s stance on Gaza: ‘She’s trying to be politically correct’

    14:29

  • In 1969, Israeli PM Golda Meir was ‘convinced’ her grandchildren would see peace

    01:13

  • Full Panel: The Israel-Hamas war ‘is personal for the president’

    08:11

Meet the Press

U.S. warship shoots down missiles, drones launched by Iran-backed forces in Yemen

02:39

The Pentagon confirms the USS Carney shot down missiles and drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen. NBC News Correspondent Courtney Kube reports.Oct. 19, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    U.S. warship shoots down missiles, drones launched by Iran-backed forces in Yemen

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I’ve had 4 death threats’ over speaker vote, Rep. Ken Buck says

    07:48

  • Clyburn on House speaker chaos: ‘I don’t know where we go from here’

    08:20

  • Biden delivers ‘extremely rare’ Air Force One remarks after leaving Israel

    02:19

  • ‘There’s a bunch of people who are P.O.’ed in this town’ amid speaker chaos, GOP congressman says

    08:09

  • Israel and Hamas ‘cannot coexist’ under any circumstances, IDF spokesman says

    05:19
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All