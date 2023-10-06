IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

UAW pauses strike expansion after GM agrees to bring battery plants under contract

02:32

The United Auto Workers paused the expansion of their strike for the first week since it began nearly a month ago after General Motors agreed to bring battery plants into the main union contract, NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports on Meet the Press NOW.Oct. 6, 2023

