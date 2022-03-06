Ukraine's first resistance continues, but worst is yet to come

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Full Manchin Interview: 'Forget about the aspirational, we’re living in the real world'05:58
Blinken on a no-fly zone in Ukraine: We're trying to end this war, 'not start a new one'02:15
'They're arriving with nothing,' Ukrainian refugees pour into Poland01:47
Engel: For Russia, 'the offensive is not going well'03:01
Ukraine's first resistance continues, but worst is yet to come01:18
Full Blinken: ‘Taking a city is not taking the hearts and minds of Ukrainians’09:23
Latest jobs numbers paint a rosy picture, but recent revisions tell a different story01:15
Rev. Sharpton: U.S. ‘cannot be global liberators’ and ‘ignore the threat to democracy’ at home01:19
David Miliband: Humanitarians can ‘staunch the bleeding’ but need politicians to ‘stop the killing’06:56
Ukrainian parliament member: World War III ‘has already started’04:47
‘Not good optics’ that Trump lawyer John Eastman refused to testify to Jan. 6 committee06:06
Sen. Menendez: 'We need to get this $10 billion passed' amid Russia's 'indiscriminate bombing'06:53
Clint Watts breaks down the latest Russian troop movements06:24
Lithuanian Amb. To U.S.: We ‘all have to be prepared’ for Putin’s aggression06:07
Sec. Becerra: Covid isn’t a ‘light switch’ but US response is at a ‘different place today’06:50
Ketanji Brown Jackson begins meetings with senators ahead of confirmation hearings this month00:56
Kornacki: Republicans eye South Texas districts amid shifting political terrain03:03
Ignatius: ‘The plucky Ukraine that we’re growing to love is going to be crushed in coming days’05:27
Close Texas primary race between Cuellar, Cisneros could lead to runoff02:16
Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke win in Texas Governor primary races00:57
Ukraine's first resistance continues, but worst is yet to come01:18
We've seen the world rally around Ukraine, moved by its fierce resistance, in moments like this: what Ukrainian officials say is the shooting down of a Russian helicopter.March 6, 2022
Full Blinken: ‘Taking a city is not taking the hearts and minds of Ukrainians’09:23