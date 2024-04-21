IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainians’ ‘motivation’ to fight ‘can go down’ with equipment shortages, Zelenskyy says
April 21, 202402:26

Meet the Press

Ukrainians’ ‘motivation’ to fight ‘can go down’ with equipment shortages, Zelenskyy says

02:26

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy exclusively joins Meet the Press and addresses the lack of morale in the war against Russia. April 21, 2024

