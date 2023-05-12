IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Thousands of migrants apprehended at border after Title 42 lifts

    09:57

  • Status of debt ceiling talks ‘depends on who you talk to’

    02:58
    UNICEF Director: Sudan conflict has been 'merciless'

    07:19
    Full Panel: Even if Biden and McCarthy reach a debt limit deal, 'you still need to count the votes'

    08:49

  • ACLU sues Biden administration over border policies

    07:33

  • End of Title 42 is ‘fantastic news’ for Cubans looking to emigrate to the U.S.

    04:19

  • ‘There is no light at the end of the tunnel,’ says El Paso mayor hours before Title 42 expires

    06:21

  • Friday's planned debt ceiling meeting at White House postponed

    00:34

  • Manhattan D.A. is looking to press charges after Jordan Neely's death ruled homicide

    00:32

  • Biden should've extended Title 42 because resources are 'too thin' to handle migrant increase, Texas Democrat says

    07:45

  • Democratic congressman: Debt limit negotiators should stay at the W.H. 'until there's a deal'

    07:35

  • Debt ceiling meeting between Biden and McCarthy was ‘a standoff,’ GOP congressman says

    09:54

  • McCarthy was 'disrespectful' in Biden meeting on debt limit, sources say

    02:04

  • Over 11,000 migrants apprehended at border two days before Title 42 lifts

    03:21

  • Full Interview: Mike Pence sidesteps whether Trump fit to serve after E. Jean Carroll verdict

    24:52

  • Trump appealing verdict in E. Jean Carroll case would be ‘unwise’: Panel

    03:20

  • Sexual abuse verdict in E. Jean Carroll case could ‘bolster support’ for Trump: Panel

    10:02

  • Access Hollywood tape ‘should not’ have been used in E. Jean Carroll case, Trump lawyer says

    07:11

  • White House debt limit meeting is 'best of government' despite looming default: Mich. congresswoman

    06:30

  • Feinstein to return to Senate after nearly 3-month absence from health issues

    00:36

UNICEF Director: Sudan conflict has been 'merciless'

07:19

The U.N. says hundreds of thousands of children in Sudan have been displaced amid the ongoing violence. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell discusses the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and the broader Horn of Africa region.May 12, 2023

