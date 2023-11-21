IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Virginia’s first Black House speaker says there’s room to work with Gov. Youngkin

    05:52
Meet the Press

Virginia’s first Black House speaker says there’s room to work with Gov. Youngkin

05:52

Don Scott (D-Va.), who will become Virginia’s first Black House speaker when he is sworn in to office next year, joins Meet the Press NOW to talk about potential areas of agreement with Gov. Glenn Youngkin.(R-Va.) Nov. 21, 2023

