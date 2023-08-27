IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Vivek Ramaswamy says he'd make Trump an 'adviser' or 'mentor' if elected president

Meet the Press

Vivek Ramaswamy says he'd make Trump an 'adviser' or 'mentor' if elected president

01:33

Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 GOP presidential candidate, joins Meet the Press after the first RNC presidential debate and how former President Trump would influence his administration if elected. Aug. 27, 2023

