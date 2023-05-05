IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sec. Mayorkas on Title 42 expiration: ‘I’m not worried’

  • Chuck Hagel: 'Politics now is about absolutism ... it's like a religion'

    Wagner group leader may be posturing for a political future says fmr. Ambassador Michael McFaul

    DeSantis hopes to use the end of the Florida legislative session as a ‘reset’

  • Full Panel: Lawmakers divided on ‘how to govern the Supreme Court'

  • Reality of lawmakers meeting in the middle has ‘evaporated,’ former Republican Senator says

  • Full Cardin: ‘Shocking’ that Supreme Court doesn’t have ‘common sense’ disclosure laws

  • Verdict in the Proud Boys trial could have ‘significant’ implications for Trump

  • Biden focused on ‘managing [A.I.'s] risks,’ says WH science adviser

  • Are the Clarence Thomas revelations a ‘perception’ or ‘substantive’ problem for the Supreme Court?

  • GOP, Democrat lawmakers respond to report Justice Thomas could've accepted $150K+ from GOP donor

  • Full Panel: Allred has ‘echoes of Joe Biden’ in bid video for Cruz's seat

  • Three reasons Ukraine has stalled on planned Russian counteroffensive

  • Full Blunt Rochester: Surge of migrants at the southern border ‘is a dire situation all around’

  • Chuck Todd: Lack of congressional action on border is 'curse' of partisan politics

  • ‘It’s only a matter of time before [gun violence] … comes knocking on your door,’ says Sen. Warnock

  • Full Panel: McCarthy ‘trapped by the tiny majority' as debt ceiling standoff drags on

  • ‘Her voice needs to be heard’: ACLU director on House chamber banning trans Rep. Zephyr

  • Television and film delays loom as Hollywood writers strike ‘for however long it takes’

  • Debt ceiling bill is chance for some Republicans to put ‘money where their mouth is’: Rep. Boyle

Meet the Press

Wagner group leader may be posturing for a political future says fmr. Ambassador Michael McFaul

04:41

In an online video, the head of Russia’s mercenary forces railed against Moscow’s military leaders. Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Russia and NBC News International Affairs Analyst Michael McFaul discusses the apparent infighting in Moscow.May 5, 2023

