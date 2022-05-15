IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Buffalo mayor after shooting: 'I believe what happened ... yesterday is going to be a turning point' for country

  • Suspect apparently targeted Buffalo 'because of the number of black people'

  • Gov. Hochul: 'How long was [the Buffalo shooting] livestreamed before someone paid attention?'

  • NBC News Poll: Biden numbers hit new low; highest-ever numbers for abortion rights

  • Full Panel: ‘It feels like nothing has changed’ on mass shootings

  • Sanders: Manchin and Sinema ‘sabotaged’ the Biden agenda

  • Gov. Hochul: After Buffalo shooting, 'it hurts, it hurts like hell'

    War Game: What would a battle for Taiwan look like?

    Full Buffalo Mayor: 'We have to take action to stop' mass shootings

  • Full New York Gov.: 'I have 10 dead neighbors in this community'

  • Full Sanders: 'How could anyone think that what's going on right now is good'

  • Sanders: ‘We should bring [abortion rights] bills up again, and again, and again’

  • War Games: The Battle for Taiwan

  • After mass shooting, Buffalo joins Charleston, Pittsburgh, El Paso in ethnic mass attacks

  • Full Mark Esper: ‘Stepping away would have been the wrong thing to do for the country’

  • Kathy Barnette: ‘I look forward’ to working with GOP to win ‘important seat’

  • Kathy Barnette on past Islamophobic tweets: 'I would never have said that'

  • Full Panel: What China can learn from Ukraine

  • Full Baldwin: ‘I really dispute [GOP] characterization’ that failed federal abortion bill goes beyond Roe v. Wade

  • Inside a real-life war game: China and U.S. square off over Taiwan

Meet the Press

War Game: What would a battle for Taiwan look like?

In our season finale of Meet the Press Reports, we put together remarkable war games simulation of how the U.S might react if China invaded Taiwan. The national security think tank, Center for a New American Security, convened two teams and developed a hypothetical scenario in the year 2027.May 15, 2022

Best of NBC News

