Buffalo mayor after shooting: 'I believe what happened ... yesterday is going to be a turning point' for country01:51
Suspect apparently targeted Buffalo 'because of the number of black people'02:16
Gov. Hochul: 'How long was [the Buffalo shooting] livestreamed before someone paid attention?'02:05
NBC News Poll: Biden numbers hit new low; highest-ever numbers for abortion rights01:12
Full Panel: ‘It feels like nothing has changed’ on mass shootings07:53
Sanders: Manchin and Sinema ‘sabotaged’ the Biden agenda01:45
Gov. Hochul: After Buffalo shooting, 'it hurts, it hurts like hell'00:57
War Game: What would a battle for Taiwan look like?02:26
Full Buffalo Mayor: 'We have to take action to stop' mass shootings07:10
Full New York Gov.: 'I have 10 dead neighbors in this community'06:38
Full Sanders: 'How could anyone think that what's going on right now is good'10:48
Sanders: ‘We should bring [abortion rights] bills up again, and again, and again’02:33
War Games: The Battle for Taiwan26:34
After mass shooting, Buffalo joins Charleston, Pittsburgh, El Paso in ethnic mass attacks01:10
Full Mark Esper: ‘Stepping away would have been the wrong thing to do for the country’10:47
Kathy Barnette: ‘I look forward’ to working with GOP to win ‘important seat’02:16
Kathy Barnette on past Islamophobic tweets: 'I would never have said that'01:29
Full Panel: What China can learn from Ukraine09:14
Full Baldwin: ‘I really dispute [GOP] characterization’ that failed federal abortion bill goes beyond Roe v. Wade07:35
Inside a real-life war game: China and U.S. square off over Taiwan11:02
