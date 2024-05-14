IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What Maryland’s ‘bitter & expensive’ primary could mean for control over the Senate
May 14, 202406:15

Meet the Press

What Maryland’s ‘bitter & expensive’ primary could mean for control over the Senate

06:15

Maryland’s Democratic Senate primary is shaping up to be one of the most expensive races in the country. NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Julie Tsirkin explains how former Governor Larry Hogan’s (R-Md.) candidacy is making that race competitive.May 14, 2024

