  • David Pecker will be 'star witness' in Trump case: Fmr. Manhattan ADA

    What’s included in Trump’s 34 felony counts and what it means for the former president

    DA Alvin Bragg accuses Trump of ‘catch-and-kill’ scheme to influence 2016 election

  • Chuck Todd: Political gain from indictment could be 'short term' for Trump

  • Trump’s indictment could make turnout in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election ‘unstable’

  • Full Panel: Asa Hutchinson isn’t cutting ‘through the noise’ by calling out Trump ‘liabilities’

  • Trump would be ‘difficult to control’ on witness stand, says fmr. Manhattan ADA

  • Manhattan judge could issue gag order silencing Trump

  • Trump arrives at Trump Tower ahead of arraignment

  • Charlie Baker: Putting women sports in a separate media rights deal is 'on our radar'

  • Full NCAA president: NCAA should have ‘standard contract' because ‘everybody lies' about NIL

  • Full Panel: Trump's defiance 'might make him stronger in the primary, but … weaker in the general'

  • Meet the Press Minute: Yogi Berra explains some of his most memorable sayings

  • GOP pushes transgender restrictions, but majority of Americans oppose

  • 'I’m going to do whatever we can to have a voice in the middle': Full Manchin

  • Full fmr. Manhattan DA: Court will want to move ‘quickly’ following Trump indictment

  • Fmr. Manhattan DA: Other criminal offenses could 'change the jury's mind' in Trump case

  • McCarthy should avoid tangents, extremes when it comes to Bragg: Manchin

  • Chuck Todd: Trump N.Y. indictment is likely to ‘freeze’ presidential race

  • Manchin: 'I know we can do better' than what Biden admin. is doing

Meet the Press

What’s included in Trump’s 34 felony counts and what it means for the former president

Former President Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian, former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Dan Horwitz and former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg join Meet the Press NOW to explain what the indictment entails and what it means for the former president.April 4, 2023

Best of NBC News

