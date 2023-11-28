IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

What’s next for Israel in its war with Hamas after hostage releases?

03:38

Israel’s military chief says the IDF has been using the temporary cease-fire to strengthen its readiness for future operations. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is renewing calls for Israel to exercise restraint. Retired Admiral James Stavridis outlines what’s next for Israel in its war with Hamas.Nov. 28, 2023

