    What's next for Trump's 2024 campaign amid Jack Smith and Colorado appeals

Meet the Press

What’s next for Trump’s 2024 campaign amid Jack Smith and Colorado appeals

One day after asking the Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove him from the state ballot, Donald Trump and his legal team sought to halt the former president’s federal election interference trial. NBC News Correspondent Ryan Reilly outlines what lies ahead for Trump as the 2024 race picks up speed.Jan. 4, 2024

    What's next for Trump's 2024 campaign amid Jack Smith and Colorado appeals

