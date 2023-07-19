IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

What the statutes in Trump's Jan. 6 probe target letter could mean: Chuck Rosenberg

06:03

The target letter sent to former President Trump in the investigation in the probe into January 6th and 2020 election interference mentions three federal statutes: deprivation of rights under color of law, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and tampering with a witness. Fmr. U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg says there are a "number of ways" other statutes could be charged. July 19, 2023

