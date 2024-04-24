IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What to expect from Supreme Court's presidential immunity arguments
    What to expect from Supreme Court's presidential immunity arguments

    Supreme Court ‘seems to be’ siding with Biden admin on Idaho abortion

What to expect from Supreme Court's presidential immunity arguments

NBC News Legal Analyst Joyce Vance joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss what to expect as the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on former President Donald Trump's presidential immunity claims.April 24, 2024

