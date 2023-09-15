White House has an ‘ostrich’ strategy on 2024, says fmr. Dem senator

Trump on Mar-a-Lago docs case: ‘We didn’t delete anything’02:03
Trump: Melania will hit the campaign trail ‘when it’s appropriate’01:21
Trump: ‘Auto workers are being sold down the river by their leadership’01:32
- Now Playing
White House has an ‘ostrich’ strategy on 2024, says fmr. Dem senator09:30
- UP NEXT
Kristen Welker previews Trump interview ahead of first show as Meet the Press moderator08:37
Rep. Dingell: UAW strike is ‘where the rubber is hitting the road’ for auto industry future04:59
Sen. Peters: Strike is about more than the UAW, it’s about workers across the country06:49
Biden walks ‘fine line’ supporting UAW strike and limiting its hit on the economy02:44
Trump reacts to Putin’s praise: ‘I like that he said that’02:22
Trump: Hunter Biden had ‘deal of the century’ until indictment news01:01
Trump: ‘I could have had a pardon’ before leaving office01:53
UAW negotiator says a strike is ‘almost inevitable’01:27
Coupling disaster recovery and Ukraine aid is ‘worst flavor of politics,’ says GOP lawmaker10:00
‘No indication’ Hunter Biden tax charges will be dropped after indictment, says fmr. U.S. attorney07:42
GOP congressman: ‘We did think’ top-line appropriations numbers were resolved in debt ceiling deal07:57
GOP lawmakers commiserate with McCarthy after frustrations boil over02:58
‘We cannot trust [tech CEOs] to write their own rules’ for AI, says Sen. Bennet09:27
DeSantis' anti-Covid comments give him ‘momentum’ on the campaign trail04:13
‘There will be repercussions’ if North Korea and Russia go forward with arms deal, says John Kirby09:18
Full Panel: There isn’t a ‘true path’ to avoiding a government shutdown10:04
Trump on Mar-a-Lago docs case: ‘We didn’t delete anything’02:03
Trump: Melania will hit the campaign trail ‘when it’s appropriate’01:21
Trump: ‘Auto workers are being sold down the river by their leadership’01:32
- Now Playing
White House has an ‘ostrich’ strategy on 2024, says fmr. Dem senator09:30
- UP NEXT
Kristen Welker previews Trump interview ahead of first show as Meet the Press moderator08:37
Rep. Dingell: UAW strike is ‘where the rubber is hitting the road’ for auto industry future04:59
Play All