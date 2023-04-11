Meet the 3 female senators working to combat the trafficking of girls and women03:45
White House: If abortion pill can be wiped off the market by one judge in Texas, what's next?02:17
Over 1 in 5 Americans say they’ve been personally threatened with a gun: Poll11:08
U.S. intelligence may reduce printers to prevent another classified document leak: Former CIA director05:59
Senate Intel chair: 'I expect' to get answers on leaked Pentagon docs01:48
Local NAACP president calls expulsion of Tennessee lawmakers a ‘political lynching’04:42
Full Panel: Biden says ‘I plan’ to run but poll shows Democrats aren’t enthused10:55
Classified document leak ‘awkward’ for U.S. relationship with Ukraine06:12
How the Texas mifepristone abortion pill case could end up in Supreme Court05:36
Full Panel: 'What is happening in Tennessee ... is Jim Crow'07:29
Meet the Press Minute – Trump defends his reputation with women in 1999: ‘I am certainly controversial’00:54
Full Trump attorney Trusty: DOJ's unprecedented 'campaign of leaks' doesn't respect Trump 'privilege'14:25
Abortion issue is handing the suburbs to the Democrats01:51
What comes next with abortion pill mifepristone after Texas and Washington rulings?01:45
‘I would be honored’: Expelled Tennessee lawmakers vow to return to their seats01:17
Ousted Tennessee lawmaker: Speaker Sexton runs the Capitol like ‘it’s his private palace’01:13
Chuck Todd pushes back on Trump lawyer: 'You seem to be ... misrepresenting the law'02:25
Trump lawyer says there are no copies of classified docs at Mar-a-Lago01:04
Ousted Tennessee lawmakers: There was a ‘target on us the day we walked in' the Assembly08:22
