IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Andy Barr claims China has provided lethal assistance to Russia

    10:30

  • Nashville shooting suspect identified as Audrey Hale

    00:32
  • Now Playing

    Who is David Pecker and what does he have to do with the Trump case?

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Possible GOP candidates are 'circling the wagons' as DeSantis takes hit

    05:51

  • Chuck Todd remembers 'steady compass' NBC News Political Editor Vaughn Ververs

    00:55

  • How will Section 230 impact Utah's new social media laws for minors?

    01:19

  • Utah gov. on social media laws: 'Kids are very smart. That's one of the problems.'

    01:08

  • Full Utah governor: Enforcing social media laws for minors isn't ‘fool-proof’

    06:41

  • Meet the Press Minute: Nixon warns future presidents to ‘deal with [the small things]’ after Watergate

    01:36

  • TikTok brings in massive ad spending, but U.S. audiences split on a ban

    02:02

  • Full Panel on Trump’s behavior: ‘Is this strategy or a public nervous breakdown?’

    06:53

  • Full Bharara: 'Idea that [the Trump hush-money probe] is unprecedented is just false’

    06:01

  • Trump lawyer: Should Trump have put 'hush money' in his personal ledger?

    02:24

  • Trump Org. checks in hush-money case were ‘personal funds,’ Trump lawyer says

    01:28

  • Full Trump lawyer: ‘I’ve never seen an abuse of discretion like this’ in Manhattan hush-money probe

    13:16

  • Trump lawyer: Social posts attacking Manhattan DA were 'ill advised'

    02:06

  • Trump’s biggest 2024 obstacles are ‘not his political rivals,’ Chuck Todd says

    02:53

  • Full Panel: Despite legal challenges, Trump still wields power within GOP

    10:25

  • Canada will accept 15,000 more migrants after immigration deal with U.S.

    03:15

  • Former lieutenant general: fatal drone attack in Syria 'will happen again'

    07:28

Meet the Press

Who is David Pecker and what does he have to do with the Trump case?

01:47

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg continues his investigation into former President Trump. On Monday, former National Enquirer publisher, David Pecker, met with the Manhattan grand jury in the Trump hush money investigation. March 27, 2023

  • Rep. Andy Barr claims China has provided lethal assistance to Russia

    10:30

  • Nashville shooting suspect identified as Audrey Hale

    00:32
  • Now Playing

    Who is David Pecker and what does he have to do with the Trump case?

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Possible GOP candidates are 'circling the wagons' as DeSantis takes hit

    05:51

  • Chuck Todd remembers 'steady compass' NBC News Political Editor Vaughn Ververs

    00:55

  • How will Section 230 impact Utah's new social media laws for minors?

    01:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All