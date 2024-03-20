IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Who is Susie Wiles? A top Trump adviser playing a key role in his campaign
March 20, 202406:11

Meet the Press

Who is Susie Wiles? A top Trump adviser playing a key role in his campaign

06:11

NBC News Correspondent Garrett Haake joins Meet the Press NOW to highlight the largely unknown Trump adviser Susie Wiles, a longtime Florida political operative, and how she will play a key role in the former president's 2024 campaign.March 20, 2024

