  • Grand jury in Trump investigation suggests DA seeks felony charge

    War crimes warrant for Putin could push Russia, China together

    New report proves disparities in PTSD care for Black veterans

  • Full Panel: Trump’s call for protests has an ‘eerie echo’ to Jan. 6th

  • Full Panel: TikTok is ‘entrenched’ in American economy with 150M users, CEO to tell Congress

  • Full Rounds: Federal Reserve effectively stopped the bleed

  • Meet the Press Minute: Cheney warns against GOP support for isolationism in 1991

  • Rounds won't say if he regrets not voting to convict Trump after Jan. 6

  • GOP's refusal to let 2020 go puts party in 'political pickle' at ballot box

  • Rounds responds to DeSantis: Ukraine war isn't 'a territorial dispute’

  • Full Warren: Calling data privacy a TikTok issue by itself ‘misses the elephant in the room’

  • Warren critical on Biden's decision to approve drilling project, but 'glad he's president'

  • Xi in Russia; TikTok’s CEO testifies; Trump calls for protests: ‘Whirlwind of a week’ ahead

  • Powell shouldn't 'be chairman of the Federal Reserve,' says Warren

  • Full Panel: ‘Working class fight’ playing out in Chicago mayoral runoff

  • Interest rate hike 'shocked' the economy, contributing to bank failures, says former FDIC vice chair

  • Putin will be ‘haunt[ed] for the rest of his life’ by warrant, former ambassador says

  • FCC Commissioner: TikTok is 'uniquely replacable'

  • U.S. Justice Department probes allegations TikTok spied on journalists

  • Full Panel: More 'legal madness' ahead for Trump

Meet the Press

War crimes warrant for Putin could push Russia, China together

The International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes could bring China and Russia closer together over perceived inappropriate judgements, according to China Power Project Director Bonny Lin. “What we’re likely to see is designation of Putin further move the two sides closer together,” said Lin.March 20, 2023

