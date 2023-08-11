Wind ‘sounded like freight trains’ causing Maui wildfires to spread, says Lahaina business owner

Why did it take so long for DOJ to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden?09:03
- Now Playing
Wind ‘sounded like freight trains’ causing Maui wildfires to spread, says Lahaina business owner03:56
- UP NEXT
U.S.-led international mission in Haiti not popular because of ‘fatigue,’ says Latin America expert04:43
Judge revokes bail for FTX's Bankman-Fried sending him to jail03:08
Hunter Biden special counsel says case will likely go to trial02:22
Attacking Trump is like attacking a ‘family’ member to GOP primary voters, Scott Walker says07:49
Full Panel: Attacks on prosecutors look like ‘just another week in the Trump show’09:47
Hawaii will still be recovering from 2023 wildfires for 'generations,' Rep. Tokuda says04:33
Full Panel: GOP was trying to address a problem that didn't ‘exist’ on abortion09:02
Special counsel obtained search warrant for Donald Trump’s Twitter account08:44
FBI fatally shot man in Utah who allegedly threatened Biden, Harris and Alvin Bragg00:40
Frank LaRose: Pence ‘believes he was following the Constitution’ on Jan. 609:31
Chuck Todd: GOP should hear 'warning bells' after Ohio vote02:57
Biden ‘may not be the nominee’: Ron DeSantis explains his Gavin Newsom debate01:22
Scientists develop heat alert system to protect vulnerable populations05:18
Here’s how Ohio’s August special election could impact abortion rights10:12
‘Defiant’ Trump addresses indictments at rally despite protective order08:55
Full Panel: DeSantis needs to ‘bludgeon’ Trump with his legal indictments08:51
Rep. Dean Phillips should ‘stay with Congress and do his job there,’ says Rep. Judy Chu07:27
DeSantis defends Florida slavery curriculum standards09:07
Why did it take so long for DOJ to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden?09:03
- Now Playing
Wind ‘sounded like freight trains’ causing Maui wildfires to spread, says Lahaina business owner03:56
- UP NEXT
U.S.-led international mission in Haiti not popular because of ‘fatigue,’ says Latin America expert04:43
Judge revokes bail for FTX's Bankman-Fried sending him to jail03:08
Hunter Biden special counsel says case will likely go to trial02:22
Attacking Trump is like attacking a ‘family’ member to GOP primary voters, Scott Walker says07:49
Play All