First Read

With Trump's offer, is shutdown end in sight?

03:34

Post Game: Heidi Pryzbyla joins Ali Vitali to talk about President Trump's offer to Democrats, and whether it signals the beginning of the end of the shutdown.Jan. 20, 2019

  • Post Game: 'There’s so much to investigate'

    03:28

  • How an intensifying trade war could hurt midterm voters

    03:08

  • With immigrant family separation policy, is Trump playing to base?

    03:19

  • On guns and Russia, Republicans divide into camps

    03:44

  • Fringe candidates 'see themselves' as more mainstream ahead of the 2018 midterms

    02:39

  • Do politicians have to 'act Trumpian?'

    03:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All