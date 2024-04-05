IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Without changes, ‘we should not be surprised’ if Israel strikes more aid workers: Oxfam rep
April 5, 202404:15

    Without changes, 'we should not be surprised' if Israel strikes more aid workers: Oxfam rep

    04:15
Without changes, ‘we should not be surprised’ if Israel strikes more aid workers: Oxfam rep

04:15

Scott Paul, associate director for peace and security at Oxfam, joins Meet the Press NOW after an airstrike that killed seven World Central Kitchen employees was deemed a mistake by the Israel Defense Forces.April 5, 2024

