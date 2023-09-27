IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UAW president condemns Trump’s union track record ahead of Michigan visit

    02:29

  • Republicans investigating Biden’s alleged corruption introduce ‘evidence’ from before time in office

    02:23
  • Now Playing

    Without Trump, DeSantis campaign sees an opportunity for ‘clean air’ on stage

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    Full Cramer: Marijuana banking bill would put ‘parameters around the industry’

    07:37

  • ‘We’re missing a little hope:’ Voters share what they want to hear at the second GOP debate

    00:38

  • As shutdown looms, GOP congresswoman from military-heavy district is ‘glass half-full’ on a deal

    07:24

  • For Trump, there’s a ‘distinction’ between being pro-union and pro-worker

    02:28

  • Full Panel: Debate stage is ‘last shot to make a splash’ for low polling candidates

    09:54

  • Judge denies Trump motion to dismiss New York civil case

    00:29

  • McCarthy says a government shutdown ‘would not be on’ House Republicans

    06:41

  • McCarthy is ‘obsessed’ with keeping speakership but ‘unwilling’ to do the job, says Spanberger

    07:00

  • UAW workers ‘loved’ Biden’s message at picket line: ‘He’s walking the walk’

    06:31

  • Poll: Independent voters say GOP deals with the economy better

    04:04

  • Rep. Gonzalez says he could ‘certainly consider’ state of emergency at southern border

    06:31

  • Tim Scott, Nikki Haley ‘not popular enough’ among voters in home state South Carolina

    04:09

  • Full Panel: McCarthy losing speakership is ‘a matter of when’ not ‘if’

    08:52

  • Sherrod Brown becomes second Senate Democrat to call on Menendez to resign

    05:59

  • McCarthy warns shutdown would weaken government: ‘Why would they want to stop paying the troops?’

    03:15

  • Clyburn leaves prospect of Menendez stepping down to ‘Democrats in New Jersey’

    00:30

  • Sec. Buttigieg says a government shutdown ‘can’t be’ inevitable

    02:02

Meet the Press

Without Trump, DeSantis campaign sees an opportunity for ‘clean air’ on stage

05:41

David Polyansky, deputy campaign manager for Ron DeSantis, and Marc Short, adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, discuss their candidates’ plans for the second Republican debate.Sept. 27, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • UAW president condemns Trump’s union track record ahead of Michigan visit

    02:29

  • Republicans investigating Biden’s alleged corruption introduce ‘evidence’ from before time in office

    02:23
  • Now Playing

    Without Trump, DeSantis campaign sees an opportunity for ‘clean air’ on stage

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    Full Cramer: Marijuana banking bill would put ‘parameters around the industry’

    07:37

  • ‘We’re missing a little hope:’ Voters share what they want to hear at the second GOP debate

    00:38

  • As shutdown looms, GOP congresswoman from military-heavy district is ‘glass half-full’ on a deal

    07:24
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All