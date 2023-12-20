Xi’s comments on reunification could influence Taiwan’s upcoming election

Optics of a Biden ‘revenge impeachment’ inquiry could hurt Republicans, GOP Rep. Bacon warns08:25
Biden needs to do a ‘better job’ with outreach to Latinos, says Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair06:05
- Now Playing
Xi’s comments on reunification could influence Taiwan’s upcoming election07:05
- UP NEXT
Trump's GOP rivals take his side in Colorado ruling blocking him from primary ballot02:40
Lawmakers say they will not rush to a border deal11:00
U.S. intel report accuses China of trying to meddle in 2022 midterms03:05
Full Panel: Nikki Haley could be a ‘credible threat’ to Donald Trump in New Hampshire10:35
A ‘two state solution’ could ‘become out of reach’ in Israel and Palestine, Democratic congressman says07:02
‘We want to see actions match words’ from Biden-Xi meeting, says Democratic lawmaker07:09
‘Israel is failing its people' with accidental killing of hostages, says former negotiator03:45
Israel ‘murdered my son twice,’ says father of Israeli hostage mistakenly killed by IDF04:09
Young voters in Wisconsin say they're turning away from Biden05:41
Full Panel: Impeachment 'in the absence of credible evidence’ is 2024 risk for Republicans07:43
Rep. Dingell on following her husband in office: 'I had to work 10 times harder' as a Dingell00:38
Lindsey Graham: ‘I could care less’ what language Trump uses to describe migrants03:28
'People are looking at this in horror,' Clinton impeachment manager says in 199801:17
Rep. Dingell reminds GOP citing border security concerns: ‘9/11 happened under George Bush’01:19
Debbie Dingell outlines how Biden can win back Michigan voters amid concerns over Israel handling01:38
Full Debbie Dingell: Republicans 'quietly' say ‘they can’t find anything’ to impeach Biden on08:33
The Deciders: Here are the counties and voters NBC News will watch in 202404:31
Optics of a Biden ‘revenge impeachment’ inquiry could hurt Republicans, GOP Rep. Bacon warns08:25
Biden needs to do a ‘better job’ with outreach to Latinos, says Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair06:05
- Now Playing
Xi’s comments on reunification could influence Taiwan’s upcoming election07:05
- UP NEXT
Trump's GOP rivals take his side in Colorado ruling blocking him from primary ballot02:40
Lawmakers say they will not rush to a border deal11:00
U.S. intel report accuses China of trying to meddle in 2022 midterms03:05
Play All