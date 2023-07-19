IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Xi says China's climate policy ‘will never be influenced by others’

Meet the Press

Xi says China's climate policy ‘will never be influenced by others’

06:44

Chinese President Xi Jinping says the country’s environmental policy “will never be influenced by others” following U.S. climate envoy John Kerry’s visit to the country.July 19, 2023

