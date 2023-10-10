Young people will be most affected by Israel-Hamas war, says fmr. Israel ambassador

- Now Playing
Young people will be most affected by Israel-Hamas war, says fmr. Israel ambassador04:38
- UP NEXT
Biden interview could signal ‘closure to investigation’ in classified documents case02:53
Blinken to travel to Israel Wednesday as Biden says at least 14 Americans have been killed03:24
McCarthy calls out Biden for doing 'a barbecue' amid Israel conflict02:07
‘Iran is complicit’ in Hamas actions in Israel, NSC Coordinator Kirby says07:00
Hamas attacks mark Israel’s ‘greatest losses’ since 1948, says Amb. Dennis Ross05:45
McCarthy puts need for Israel aid ahead of Ukraine: 'Israel is in the middle of a war with nothing'01:12
Kevin McCarthy says he’s ‘watching the world fall around me’: Full interview10:32
Rep. Kevin McCarthy calls to evacuate Americans from Israel01:54
McCarthy sidesteps what he'd do if GOP conference chooses him as speaker02:10
'I'd still vote for' Biden if he was 'dead': Pa. voters react to Trump-Biden 2024 rematch02:43
Full Panel: Congress can't act 'quickly' until they elect a speaker05:50
Gaetz in 2018: Replacing Paul Ryan as speaker before his term is up would ‘shatter’ GOP01:26
Full Haley: Israel is the 'frontline of defense' for America08:57
Full Gaetz: ‘Absolutely’ worth potentially losing job to oust McCarthy10:12
‘I’ve been concerned’ about attack on U.S. amid Israel war, says Nikki Haley02:19
Haley calls Blinken ‘irresponsible’ for failing to connect U.S. money to Hamas attacks02:21
Full Blinken: Israel will look at whether attack was 'an intelligence failure'11:16
Blinken on Hamas funding during Israel attack: ‘These were not U.S taxpayer dollars’02:08
Blinken says 'several Americans' may be among 'dead' or 'hostages' in Israel after Hamas attack01:07
- Now Playing
Young people will be most affected by Israel-Hamas war, says fmr. Israel ambassador04:38
- UP NEXT
Biden interview could signal ‘closure to investigation’ in classified documents case02:53
Blinken to travel to Israel Wednesday as Biden says at least 14 Americans have been killed03:24
McCarthy calls out Biden for doing 'a barbecue' amid Israel conflict02:07
‘Iran is complicit’ in Hamas actions in Israel, NSC Coordinator Kirby says07:00
Hamas attacks mark Israel’s ‘greatest losses’ since 1948, says Amb. Dennis Ross05:45
Play All