IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

EXCLUSIVE: Zelenskyy says Ukraine-Russia war is not a ‘stalemate’ 

  • ‘Unprecedented’ U.S. Reaper drones flying over Gaza to aid hostage recovery efforts

    02:28

  • Zelenskyy says he’s ‘ready to go to Israel today’ but the visit will ‘depend on a number of things’ 

    01:32

  • 'We can’t trust terrorists': Zelenskyy rejects possible peace negotiations with Russia

    01:21

  • Zelenskyy says he only needs ‘24 minutes’ to explain to Trump he ‘can’t bring peace’ in Ukraine

    02:47
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy rejects that war with Russia has reached a ‘stalemate’

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Russia now controls 18 percent of Ukraine, including Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine

    02:01

  • For Iowa Republicans, the most important presidential quality is the ability to beat Biden: Poll

    03:10

  • Full Zelenskyy: ‘We are not ready to give our freedom to this f---ing terrorist Putin’

    43:51

  • Guns: Three American Stories | Meet the Press Reports

    37:04

  • Mass shooting survivor advocates for ‘common ground’ on guns: ‘We have to bring people together’

    06:39

  • ‘It’s slow-motion mass murder’: Milwaukee grapples with years-long gun violence uptick

    06:42

  • Months after fatal bar shooting, Seattle-area community remembers lives lost

    06:39

  • Kathryn Burgum joins husband on 2024 campaign trail, talks overcoming addiction

    02:52

  • Full Panel: Biden ‘backtracking’ position on Israel because of response from public

    08:32

  • Civilians in Gaza trapped in a ‘siege within a siege’: Oxfam America CEO

    06:56

  • Tuberville ‘forced against the wall’ but won’t ‘give up’ on military promotion block

    07:50

  • ‘This is certainly an escalation’: Flares and explosions seen as strikes in Gaza ‘pick up

    09:34

  • Meeks: ‘Republicans are playing politics with our national security’ over Israel aid bill

    09:02

  • Israel surrounding Gaza City marks difficult ‘kick off point,’ fmr. general explains

    08:07

  • Blinken reiterates Israel support but urges restraint as Gaza casualties rise

    03:52

Meet the Press

Zelenskyy rejects that war with Russia has reached a ‘stalemate’

04:22

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he does not think Ukraine’s war with Russia has reached a stalemate, thought it has been a “very difficult situation.”Nov. 5, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • ‘Unprecedented’ U.S. Reaper drones flying over Gaza to aid hostage recovery efforts

    02:28

  • Zelenskyy says he’s ‘ready to go to Israel today’ but the visit will ‘depend on a number of things’ 

    01:32

  • 'We can’t trust terrorists': Zelenskyy rejects possible peace negotiations with Russia

    01:21

  • Zelenskyy says he only needs ‘24 minutes’ to explain to Trump he ‘can’t bring peace’ in Ukraine

    02:47
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy rejects that war with Russia has reached a ‘stalemate’

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Russia now controls 18 percent of Ukraine, including Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine

    02:01
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All