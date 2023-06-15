Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Zelenskyy to NBC News: ‘We keep in mind what Americans [and Europeans] think’ as war continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy detailed how cooperation with American and European leaders fit into his war calculus, in an exclusive interview. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel breaks down his reporting on Meet the Press NOW.June 15, 2023