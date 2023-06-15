IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Chuck Todd: Will, should, and can GOP challengers meet the post-Trump-indictment moment?

  • U.S. hit by cyberattack: 'Once you plug the dam one place, hackers find some other weakness'

  • Tennessee lawmakers run to keep their seats after expulsions, reappointments

    Zelenskyy to NBC News: ‘We keep in mind what Americans [and Europeans] think’ as war continues

    Is Biden's silence on Trump indictment sustainable?

  • International aid system struggles to catch up to scale of refugee crisis

  • Meet the Press NOW — June 14

  • 'Just happy we're talking again': Fmr. NSA official on Blinken's Beijing visit

  • Trump’s federal indictment ‘will not impact our investigation,’ says Fulton County DA

  • Full Panel: Trump getting Republicans to rally around him is 'a pretty good trick' amid indictments

  • Trump will have 'very little substantive defense' at classified docs trial: Lawyer Panel

  • Trump classified docs case: What led up to the arraignment

  • Chuck Todd: Trump indictment’s full impact will take ‘20 years to sort out’

  • New book chronicles D.C.’s attempt to return to normal in the post-Trump era

  • Full Panel: Haley breaks from Trump, calls his potential actions ‘incredibly reckless’

  • Some Trump supporters discuss buying guns for second Civil War

  • White House ‘not responding' to Trump's indictment is a ‘political imperative' and 'legal necessity'

  • Legal drama around the former president may add to ‘Trump exhaustion syndrome,’ says Cuccinelli

  • Full Panel: Trump indictment is a ‘self-inflicted wound,’ shakes up GOP field

  • Former federal prosecutor: Trump indictment is ‘more problematic’ than all his other legal problems

Meet the Press

Zelenskyy to NBC News: ‘We keep in mind what Americans [and Europeans] think’ as war continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy detailed how cooperation with American and European leaders fit into his war calculus, in an exclusive interview. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel breaks down his reporting on Meet the Press NOW.June 15, 2023

