Views on guns remain locked, except for moments like this

WASHINGTON — Another week, another mass shooting: This time at a Texas elementary school. And, as is often the case, another set of calls for more legislation around guns and gun ownership.

Gun control advocates want this time to be different and want Congress will pass legislation around the issue, but if something is going to happen, it’s probably going to need to happen fast. The usual divide on guns in this country is deep and, like many other issues, falls sharply along partisan lines.

On the surface, the polling data seem to show a country that is evenly divided on guns.

Back in 2019, the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll looked at a simple question. It asked people if they were more concerned that the government would go too far in restricting gun rights or that it will not do enough to regulate access to firearms.

Among all Americans 45 percent said they were concerned the government would do too much and 55 percent worried the government wouldn’t do enough. That’s a tight split.

But the numbers look dramatically different when you look at them among Democrats and Republicans.

Among Democrats, 75 percent were worried the government wouldn’t do enough, while 20 percent were concerned the government would go too far in regulation. That’s a gap of 55 points leaning toward concern that the government would fail to do enough.

Among the Republicans, the numbers were essentially reversed. About three-quarters, 73 percent, were concerned the government would go too far on regulation and only 22 percent worried the government wouldn’t do enough — a gap of 51 points in the other direction.

Consider those figures to be the default. Absent a major shooting, such as this week’s massacre in Uvalde, Texas, that’s where the numbers on gun laws have tended to sit for years.

After a major event, however, there is usually movement. You can see the changes in Gallup polling that has long tracked whether Americans want gun laws to be “more strict” or “less strict.”

After the 2018 shootings at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, 67 percent of those in the Gallup survey wanted stricter gun laws and only 4 percent wanted less strict laws. The “more strict” number was down to 57 percent by 2020.

After 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary, Gallup found 58 percent wanted tighter guns rules and 6 percent wanted less strict rules. By 2013, the “more strict” figure was 49 percent.

And back in 1999, after the shootings at Columbine High School 66 percent wanted more strict gun laws and 7 percent wanted less strict laws, according to Gallup. In 2001, that number was 53 percent.

In short, the figures immediately after mass shooting events suggest a real change in attitudes on gun issues and real momentum for gun control advocates, but those attitudes dissipate fairly quickly.

If there is momentum right now, what kinds of gun control measures have support? A Politico/Morning Consult poll from this week finds strong backing for a range of issues.

Nearly 90 percent say they favor universal background checks before buying a firearm. Eight in 10 believe you should have to be at least 21 years old to buy a gun. The same number want a three-day waiting period on gun purchases. Three-quarters of those surveyed want there to be a national gun sale database. And two-thirds want to ban assault style weapons.

That’s a big set of items on the wish lists of most gun control advocates. Passing even half those proposals through Congress would be viewed as a major victory for them.

But again, how long will those attitudes hold? Time is of the essence for gun control supporters — and Congress left town this week until June 6. The real question is not where public opinion on gun control is now, but where it will be then.

And even when Congress returns, those partisan divides highlighted above have deep roots. They have been part of the political scene for decades now and they aren’t likely to disappear. If Congress again stands pat on major guns laws, the anger and gun control momentum of this week is probably going to have to manifest itself at the ballot box in November if real change is going to happen.