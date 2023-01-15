Will 2023 partisanship lead to another Covid surge?

WASHINGTON — The calendar has flipped to January and the weather has turned cold in most of the country. For the past two years, that meant a Covid spike was imminent. How does 2023 look? In some ways similar and in other ways very different. But politics hasn’t gone away as a factor in how people see the virus.

To start with, the familiar winter increase in Covid cases is back again this year.

The week of October 5, 2022, there were about 320,000 new Covid cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just a few months later, in the week of January 11, 2023, there were about 415,000. That’s an increase of roughly 30%.

That certainly doesn’t sound good, and some communities have responded to the bump with a familiar tactic — mask mandates for students in cities including Boston and Philadelphia.

But compare those numbers to where the country was last year at this time and you see a sharp difference.

The week of January 11, 2022, there were more than 5.4 million new Covid cases in the United States, according to the CDC. And that wasn’t the end of that spike in the virus. It was just a step on the way up to the high point of 5.6 million Covid cases in the week of January 19, 2022.

That was the highest number of new weekly cases the United States has experienced throughout the entire time of the pandemic, going back to March 2020 when it first appeared. So far anyway, this January clearly feels like a different set of circumstances.

Another way this year feels different. Covid isn’t taking the same toll on U.S. citizens. The nation’s death rate from Covid seems to have plateaued — at least somewhat.

To be clear, Covid is still killing Americans at a fairly high rate. More than 3,900 people in the United States died from Covid the week of January 11. That’s more than four times the average weekly deaths from traffic accidents in 2021.

The better news is that the Covid death rate hasn’t been rising much in recent months.

Since October 5, 2022, the weekly Covid death number has largely bounced between 2,000 and 3,000. Again, that doesn’t exactly sound like “good news,” but last year at this time, the weekly death number stood at 9,400 and it climbed all the way up to 17,000 the week of February 2. That’s a marked and positive difference.

One other way 2023 feels unlike 2022 or 2021. Americans seem less interested in the new Covid vaccine formulated to work better against new variants of the virus. And that’s even true among older people who are the most at risk.

Overall, only 39% of the 65-or-older population has updated Covid booster shots. Among that same age group, more than 94% received the initial full set of Covid vaccine shots. That’s a pretty staggering drop-off for the new shot.

One lingering effect, however, is the political split on the virus. There is a noticeable divide at the state level around who is getting those booster shots when you look at the 2020 presidential results.

There are 27 states and the District of Columbia where the percentage of 65-or-older vaccine takers is above the national average for that group.

Of those 28 jurisdictions, three-quarters of them (21) voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race. The other nine states voted for Donald Trump.

And the reverse is true for the states that are below the national average for booster acceptance for seniors.

Of the 23 states below the national average, more than three-quarters of them (18) voted for Donald Trump in 2020. The five other states voted for Biden.

What that will mean going into 2023 is unclear. We don’t yet know how bad this winter’s Covid surge will be. But in a time when change is the watchword, the nation’s political divide looks remarkably durable. From the officials inside the Beltway to the voters outside of it to the reactions to a virus that shook the world for two years, the nation’s blue/red split seems to be an abiding constant for 2023.