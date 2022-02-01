IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet The Press Blog
From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit
13h ago
Here's how Alabama's Republican primaries are shaping up
Candidates and outside groups have spent millions on the state's senate and governor's races.
15h ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: I can "absolutely" win reelection without Trump
“I didn’t get in the race not to win in November," Kemp told NBC News.
2d ago
David Perdue lags far behind Gov. Kemp in ad spending Georgia's GOP primary
Perdue is backed by former President Donald Trump and is challenging Gov. Brain Kemp
2d ago
Midterm Roundup: A busy primary night
Tuesday had some high-profile primaries but here are some other key results from a day of wild primaries.
17h ago
Ad Watch: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes out with first ad in Wisconsin race for Senate
The ad tackles inflation, makes dig at other Democratic candidates
Meet the Press
04:58
Redrawn N.Y. congressional maps pits Democrats against Democrats
MTP Daily
02:46
Votes still being counted in Pa. GOP Senate primary as it heads toward recount
MTP Daily
07:40
Full DeLauro: Food safety 'a second-class citizen at the FDA'
MTP Daily
02:58
Sen. Murray: ‘I give everybody an F’ on baby formula shortage
MTP Daily
02:23
U.S. flag is raised at the American embassy in Kyiv
MTP Daily
03:49
Reports: Buffalo suspect invited people to join private Discord chat before shooting began
MTP Daily
08:09
‘A commanding performance by John Fetterman’: Full Sen. Casey
MTP Daily
02:14
Mastriano's victory throws Pennsylvania’s election into chaos
MTP Daily
05:15
Pat McCrory refuses endorse Ted Budd after losing GOP primary in North Carolina
NBC News NOW
02:19
Mastriano and Barnette campaigned ‘hand in hand’ during Pennsylvania GOP primary
NBC News NOW
01:33
Kornacki: Could be a 'shakeup' in Pa. GOP Senate primary after same-day votes come in
Meet the Press
02:25
At Madison Cawthorn primary night event, 'nobody is saying anything'
NBC News NOW