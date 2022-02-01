Meet The Press Blog

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13h ago

Here's how Alabama's Republican primaries are shaping up

Candidates and outside groups have spent millions on the state's senate and governor's races.
Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks at the Capitol on June 15, 2021.
15h ago

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: I can "absolutely" win reelection without Trump

“I didn’t get in the race not to win in November," Kemp told NBC News.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to the media following a campaign event on May 17, 2022, in Alpharetta.
2d ago

David Perdue lags far behind Gov. Kemp in ad spending Georgia's GOP primary

Perdue is backed by former President Donald Trump and is challenging Gov. Brain Kemp
Image: David Perdue Begins His Campaign For Governor Of Georgia
2d ago

Midterm Roundup: A busy primary night

Tuesday had some high-profile primaries but here are some other key results from a day of wild primaries. 
John Fetterman
17h ago

Ad Watch: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes out with first ad in Wisconsin race for Senate

The ad tackles inflation, makes dig at other Democratic candidates
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks in Kenosha on Aug. 27, 2020.
Meet the Press

04:58

Redrawn N.Y. congressional maps pits Democrats against Democrats

02:46

Votes still being counted in Pa. GOP Senate primary as it heads toward recount

07:40

Full DeLauro: Food safety 'a second-class citizen at the FDA'

02:58

Sen. Murray: ‘I give everybody an F’ on baby formula shortage

02:23

U.S. flag is raised at the American embassy in Kyiv

03:49

Reports: Buffalo suspect invited people to join private Discord chat before shooting began

08:09

‘A commanding performance by John Fetterman’: Full Sen. Casey

02:14

Mastriano's victory throws Pennsylvania’s election into chaos

05:15

Pat McCrory refuses endorse Ted Budd after losing GOP primary in North Carolina

02:19

Mastriano and Barnette campaigned ‘hand in hand’ during Pennsylvania GOP primary

01:33

Kornacki: Could be a 'shakeup' in Pa. GOP Senate primary after same-day votes come in

02:25

At Madison Cawthorn primary night event, 'nobody is saying anything'