Feedback

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly

Watch Full Episodes

Going Home: Joe Maddon and His Plans to Reunite His Divided Hometown

 

The Chicago Cubs manager loves his hometown of Hazleton, Pennsylvania. But when he saw it was in trouble, he made it his mission to soothe the new tensions that were arising and bring the community together.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

About Megyn Kelly

Image: Calen Firedancing

Anchor, 'Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly' on NBC News

Megyn Kelly is one of America’s most prominent news anchors, known for her ability to focus on breaking stories, as well as in-depth investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and human interest pieces. Kelly uses her skills as a former litigator to press for real answers to the questions most on viewers’ minds.

advertisement

Latest stories

Why Ricky Gervais Thinks His Current Tour is His Most Personal One To Date Why Ricky Gervais Thinks His Current Tour is His Most Personal One To Date Why Ricky Gervais Thinks His Current Tour is His Most Personal One To Date Why Ricky Gervais Thinks His Current Tour is His Most Personal One To Date

Why Ricky Gervais Thinks His Current Tour is His Most Personal One To Date

Megyn Kelly
NBC
Against All Odds: Ballerina Michaela DePrince's Remarkable Journey

Against All Odds: Ballerina Michaela DePrince's Remarkable Journey

Megyn Kelly
Children Sedated for Dental Procedures Comes Under New Scrutiny

Sedating Kids for Dental Procedures Under Scrutiny

TODAY.com
Ask your kids at home: Who is the smart one in this story?

Ask Your Kids At Home: Who is the Smart One in This Story?

Megyn Kelly
Death Race: Florida First Responders Rush From One Overdose to the Next

Death Race: Florida's First Responders Rush From One Overdose to the Next

Megyn Kelly
Florida's Billion-Dollar Drug Treatment Industry Is Plagued by Overdoses, Fraud

The Rehab Capital of America Is Plagued by Overdoses, Fraud

NBC INVESTIGATION