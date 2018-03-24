Martin Luther King Jr.: His life in black and white
A Baptist minister, King led the civil rights movement by peacefully pursuing a vision of racial justice. He was assassinated in 1968.
Stories and videos around “Hope & Fury: MLK, The Movement and The Media,” an NBC News documentary that will air ahead of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The film will premiere on NBC on 3/24 at 8 p.m. ET and on MSNBC on 3/25 at 9 p.m. ET.
Saturday’s massive demonstrations against gun violence were led by young people, a parallel to past protests in the civil rights and anti-war movements.
A Baptist minister, King led the civil rights movement by peacefully pursuing a vision of racial justice. He was assassinated in 1968.
Protests between Haitian immigrants and Trump supporters broke out in January on the official federal holiday honoring King.
The granddaughter and son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honor his legacy during a wreath-laying ceremony at a national monument dedicated to the civil rights leader in Washington, D.C.
See the film on NBC on March 24th at 8 p.m. ET and on MSNBC on March 25th at 9 p.m. ET.
/ Updated
We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.