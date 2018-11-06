These are the source references for Episode 3 of Rachel Maddow's Bag Man podcast, the transcript of which you can find here.

Subscribe through your preferred podcasting service.

Books:

Witcover, Jules. “Very Strange Bedfellows: The Short and Unhappy Marriage of Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew”, PublicAffairs, 2008

Cohen, Richard and Witcover, Jules. “A Heartbeat Away”, Viking Press, 1974

Agnew, Spiro T. “Go Quietly … Or Else”, William Morrow, 1980

Nixon, Richard. “RN: The Memoirs of Richard Nixon”, Simon & Schuster, 1990

London, Martin. “The Client Decides: A Litigator's Life: Jackie Onassis, Vice President Spiro Agnew, Donald Trump, Roy Cohn, and More”, Eastlake Press, 2017

Coffey, Justin. “Spiro Agnew and The Rise of the Republican Right”, Praeger, 2015

Ehrlichman, John. “Witness to Power: The Nixon Years”, Simon & Schuster Publishing, 1982

Richardson, Elliot. “The Creative Balance: Government, Politics, and The Individual in America’s Third Century.” Holt, Rinehart and Winston. 1976

Articles:

“Closing In on Agnew: The Prosecutors’ Story” by Aaron Latham. “New York Magazine” (November 26, 1973)

“GOP Women Still Resent Press”, The Times Record Newspaper (Troy, New York), October 2, 1973

“Reporters’ Counsel Meet on Strategy For Agnew Inquiry”, The New York Times (October 8, 1973)

“How Agnew Bartered His Office To Keep From Going to Prison”, The New York Times (October 23, 1973)

“Spiro Agnew Receives A Support Card And Photo From Congressmen”, UPI News Agency (September 21, 1973)

Archival Material:

NBC Nightly News (July 10, 1973)

NBC Nightly News (August 7, 1973)

NBC Nightly News (August 21, 1973)

“Nixon Now” 1972 Presidential Campaign Song (Courtesy: Richard Nixon Presidential Library)

NBC Nightly News (August 19, 1973)

NBC News Special Report (September 29, 1973)

Letter to Vice President Agnew #1, Spiro T. Agnew papers, Special Collections, University of Maryland Libraries

Letter to Vice President Agnew #2, Spiro T. Agnew papers, Special Collections, University of Maryland Libraries

Letter to Vice President Agnew #3, Spiro T. Agnew papers, Special Collections, University of Maryland Libraries

Response to Letter from Vice President Agnew, Spiro T. Agnew papers, Special Collections, University of Maryland Libraries

Letter to Attorney General Richardson #1, Elliot L. Richardson Papers, Manuscript Division, Library

of Congress, Washington, D.C.

Letter to Attorney General Richardson #2, Elliot L. Richardson Papers, Manuscript Division, Library

of Congress, Washington, D.C.

Letter to Attorney General Richardson #3, Elliot L. Richardson Papers, Manuscript Division, Library

of Congress, Washington, D.C.

NBC Nightly News (September 25, 1973)

NBC Nightly News (October 5, 1973)

NBC Nightly News (September 19, 1973)

NBC News Archives (September 1973)

April 10, 1973, H. R. Haldeman Diaries Collection. Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, Yorba Linda, CA.

June 20, 1973, Richard Nixon White House Tapes, Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, Yorba Linda, CA.