These are the source references for Episode 7 of Rachel Maddow's Bag Man podcast, a transcript of which you can find here. Find the collected Bag Man series at msnbc.com/bagman.

Books:

London, Martin. “The Client Decides: A Litigator's Life: Jackie Onassis, Vice President Spiro Agnew, Donald Trump, Roy Cohn, and More”, Eastlake Press, 2017

Richardson, Elliot. “The Creative Balance: Government, Politics, and The Individual in America’s Third Century.” Holt, Rinehart and Winston. 1976

Agnew, Spiro T. “Go Quietly … Or Else”, William Morrow, 1980

Articles:

“Agnew Will Present TV Talk Tonight”, The Holland Evening Sentinel Newspaper, October 15, 1973

“Transcript of Former Vice President Agnew’s TV and Radio Address to Nation”, The New York Times, October 16, 1973

Archival Material:

NBC News Special Report (October 15, 1973)

June 20, 1973. Richard Nixon White House Tapes, Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, Yorba Linda, CA

U.S. Attorney George Beall, Memo to File, July 25, 1973. Beall Collection / Lewis J. Ort Library, Frostburg State University