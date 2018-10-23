Bag Man: A Rachel Maddow podcast for MSNBC - Coming Soon!

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Is it possible for an American Vice President to carry out a criminal enterprise inside the White House and have nobody remember? To have one of the most brazen political bribery scandals in American history play out before the country while nobody’s paying attention? In her first original podcast, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow goes back 45 years to dig into a story that got overshadowed in its day. There’s intrigue. Corruption. Envelopes of cash delivered to the White House. It’s a story that’s not well known, but it probably should be. Especially today.

Bag Man. A Rachel Maddow podcast from MSNBC. Launching October 30th.

