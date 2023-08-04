Marie Margolius oversees production at Words + Pictures, a New York-based nonfiction content studio founded in 2021 by the creators and producers of the groundbreaking “30 for 30” series, The Last Dance, and the 2017 Academy Award-winning O.J.: Made in America. During her time at Words + Pictures, Marie has been a producer on a number of ESPN's 30 for 30 films, and previously worked at ESPN, where she focused on a range of strategic and creative initiatives at the company. She was named to Sports Business Journal’s New Voices Under 30 list in 2019. AYENDA is her directorial debut.
Meet the Filmmaker behind "Ayenda"
Marie Margolius oversees production at Words + Pictures. She has been a producer on a number of ESPN's 30 for 30 films. AYENDA is her directorial debut.