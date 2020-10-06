Transcript: Introducing Kamala: Next in Line

Transcript
Kamala: Next in Line
Joe Reid: With days to go before the Democratic National Convention, Joe Biden sat down at his desk to make a crucial phone call.
Kamala Harris: Hi. Hi. Sorry to keep you.
Joe Biden: That's all right.
Reid: All summer, Biden had been wrestling with a major decision. Now, finally, he'd made up his mind.
Biden: You ready to go to work?
Harris: I'm so ready to go to work.
Lester Holt: NBC News has confirmed that Biden has picked California Senator, Kamala Harris to be his running mate.
Reid: But who is Kamala Harris?
Shelley Young-Thompkins: Here's this California girl. Absolutely beautiful, stunning, tenacious.
Rebecca Prozan: Honestly, at the time, I did not see that she was going to be an Attorney General, a Senator, a Vice presidential Nominee. Did I think she had the talent and the chops to be all those things? Absolutely.
Gary Delagnes: She, like, pushes me in the chest. No kidding. And she says, you better get on board. And I said, well, who are you?
Reid: From MSNBC and Wondery comes a new series about the making of Kamala Harris.
Prozan: Our politicians trained in some of the most intense bare-knuckle fighting circumstances. Bar none of any city in the country.
Reid: From highs.
Harris: I stand before you today to announce my candidacy for president.
Reid: To lows.
Delagnes: I said something to her like, thank you for the setup. You screwed me. Thanks.
Prozan: So we sit down in the office and she's like, I'm at six percent. And I was like, well, what am I supposed to do with that?
Reid: To next in line.
