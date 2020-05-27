Introducing: Season 3

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An oath is a solemn promise to serve a purpose greater than oneself. Now, that promise is more important than ever. In the third season of The Oath, Chuck Rosenberg speaks with people from many walks of life who served at the highest levels of public service. This season: Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, NASA astronaut Kathryn Sullivan, and former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Listen to season 3 of The Oath starting on June 3.

If you have thoughtful feedback or criticism please email us at theoathpodcast@gmail.com.

Read the transcript here.

