About this episode:

Just months after being sworn in as San Francisco District Attorney a police officer is shot and killed and Kamala Harris faces her toughest test. She must decide whether to stick with her values or cave to public pressure. Her decision gains her enemies - and will haunt/plague/torment her as she rises in California politics.

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

Listen here:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Castbox

Stitcher