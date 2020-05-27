Transcript: Season 3 Trailer

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Chuck Rosenberg: Hi, this is Chuck Rosenberg, host of The Oath podcast. For two seasons, I was privileged to speak with fascinating men and women from the world of public service. Extraordinary leaders like Bill McRaven, a four star admiral and Navy SEAL who led the U.S. Special Operations Command.

Bill McRaven: Send me send me to Iraq. Send me to Afghanistan. Send me where the nation needs me.

Rosenberg: Sally Yates, the former Deputy Attorney General of the United States.

Sally Yates: The people of our country are entrusting you to seek justice on their behalf.

Rosenberg: Kathy Ruemmler, President Obama's White House Counsel.

Kathy Ruemmler: If you don't feel the weight of power and authority that you have as a prosecutor, then you shouldn't be a prosecutor.

Rosenberg: And Jim Stavridis, a four star admiral who served as the supreme allied commander of NATO.

Stavrdis: Look at the United States today. The number one national security threat is the inability of our branches of government in our parties to listen to each other.

Rosenberg: And I had the privilege of sharing these riveting conversations with you. My guests have many things in common. Integrity, humility and a sense of collective responsibility. Oh, and one other thing. They each took an oath. They each made a solemn promise to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. Now, in a time of turmoil at home and abroad, that promise, that oath is even more important. We need exceptional service and sacrifice from leaders with character and with fortitude. In the third season of The Oath. You will need more inspirational leaders, people who took that, made that promise and serve this amazing country in various ways. Leaders like former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta.

Leon Panetta: The toughest job I had as Secretary of Defense was to sign deployment orders that placed young men and women in uniform in harm's way.

Rosenberg: Kathy Sullivan, NASA astronaut and the first American woman to walk in space.

Kathy Sullivan: It's very hard on families to stand there and know that their loved one is writing bombs for a living.

Rosenberg: And Vivek Murthy, the former Surgeon General of the United States.

Vivek Murthy: There are fundamental core values around decency, around kindness, around compassion. We are in fact, truly interdependent. We are stronger when we are together.

Rosenberg: We live in an uncertain world. Public faith in our most crucial institutions wavers when we most need those institutions to thrive. But remarkable people still take the oath. They still raise their hand to serve. And they still sacrifice for the common good.

Rosenberg: Our conversations on the earth are thoughtful, civil, respectful, essential. We bring these leaders and their struggles and successes to life and to you.

Rosenberg: Despite the turmoil, they remind us of the need for good and honest public servants. Please join me for these important conversations. Season three of The Oath premieres on June 3rd with new episodes every Wednesday.