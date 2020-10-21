Despite Trump's criticisms, perhaps 'boredom' is underrated

At a campaign rally over the weekend, Donald Trump told a group of supporters in Nevada that Joe Biden is "the most boring human being" he's ever seen.

Last night in Erie, Pa., the president returned to this argument, saying that voters who want "boredom" should "vote for Sleepy Joe Biden."

"You know, I always say, some day [journalists] -- look at all of them back -- look at all those cameras. You know what I say? Some day they're gonna get smart. They're gonna endorse President Trump. Because if you had Sleepy Joe, nobody's gonna be interested in politics anymore."

This may not be quite as compelling an argument as the Republican incumbent thinks.

I won't pretend to be an expert in the American electorate's tolerance for tedium, but it's hardly outrageous to believe a degree of Trump Fatigue has set in. For nearly four years, nearly every day has brought an exhausting new round of scandals. And outrages. And corruption. And incompetence. And tweets. And deliberate efforts to divide.

What the president has begun pitching is the idea that this is somehow a good thing. We should welcome the daily drama from the White House, the argument goes, because the alternative is "boredom." In a Biden era, some Americans might go whole days without giving much thought to the latest unnecessary crisis unfolding in the Oval Office.

If Trump expects voters to find this compelling, he may be disappointed in the results.