Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.16.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Donald Trump's political operation raised $247.8 million in September, which would be more impressive if Joe Biden's operation hadn't raised a record $383 million over the same period.

* The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found Biden leading Trump nationally, 54% to 43%, among likely voters.

* While some recent surveys have shown the former vice president with a healthy lead in Florida, a new Mason Dixon poll shows Biden ahead by just three points over the incumbent president, 48% to 45%.

* In South Carolina's closely watched U.S. Senate race, the latest New York Times/Siena College poll found incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) with a six-point advantage over Jamie Harrison (D), 46% to 40%.

* In Iowa's closely watched U.S. Senate race, Theresa Greenfield (D) faced incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst (R) in a debate last night, and both were presented with an agricultural pop quiz. Greenfield aced the test; Ernst did not.

* On a related note, this was not the only setback for the conservative Iowan this week. A federal judge this week also ordered the Federal Election Commission to act on a complaint against a dark-money organization called Iowa Values, which is accused of having overly close ties to Ernst's re-election campaign.

* In Mississippi's U.S. Senate contest, incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) said this week that she won't debate former Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy (D). "The only people interested in debates are reporters and losing candidates," the Republican argued.

* At a U.S. Senate debate in Colorado this week, the candidates were asked whether they believe Donald Trump is "a moral and ethical man." Incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner (R) replied, "Yes"; former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) said the opposite.

* On a related note, the latest 9NEWS/Colorado Politics poll in Colorado found Hickenlooper leading Gardner, 48% to 39%. The same results showed Biden leading Trump in the Rocky Mountain State, 50% to 40%.

* And Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) this week became the third sitting Republican governor to announce he isn't supporting Trump's re-election this year. Hogan, who's already cast his ballot, said he wrote in Ronald Reagan's name. For the record, the former president died more than 16 years ago.