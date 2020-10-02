Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.2.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A party spokesperson confirmed this morning that Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.

* Frank Fahrenkopf, who co-chairs the Commission on Presidential Debates, was asked this morning about the schedule for the three remaining debates. He had no comment.

* On a related note, Donald Trump and his campaign insisted yesterday that it would resist any changes to the way the debates are held, but their pushback came before the president's announcement about being infected with the coronavirus.

* In Arizona, a key 2020 battleground, a new Suffolk University/USA Today Network poll found Joe Biden with a modest lead over Trump in the state, 50% to 46%, among likely voters.

* On a related note, the same poll found Mark Kelly (D) leading appointed Sen. Martha McSally (R) in Arizona, 49% to 40%. That's a larger advantage than we've seen in other recent polling in the state.

* In South Carolina's closely watched U.S. Senate race, Bill Bledsoe, who had been running as the nominee of the right-wing Constitution Party, yesterday threw his support behind Sen. Lindsey Graham (R).

* And several Democratic U.S. Senate candidates yesterday released impressive third-quarter fundraising hauls, including $12.8 million for Georgia's Raphael Warnock, $13.5 million for Texas' MJ Hegar, and a stunning $28.3 million for North Carolina's Cal Cunningham.