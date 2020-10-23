Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.23.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Pennsylvania, Donald Trump's re-election campaign has been accused of surveilling voters in Philadelphia, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) believes the tactics could amount to illegal voter intimidation.

* Speaking of the Keystone State, a new Morning Call/Muhlenberg College poll found Biden ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania, 51% to 44%. The same poll showed the former vice president with a four-point advantage in August.

* American Bridge 21st Century, a leading super PAC affiliated with Democratic politics, wasted little time in creating a new digital ad highlighting Donald Trump's "60 Minutes" comments on health care.

* Ahead of the 2018 elections, Trump falsely predicted Republicans would not lose their majority in the U.S. House. Last night, he predicted the GOP would regain their House majority, which appears highly unlikely.

* The latest Quinnipiac poll shows Joe Biden leading the president nationally, 51% to 41%, among likely voters.

* In Kansas, which is proving to be far more interesting than many expected, the latest New York Times/Siena poll found Trump leading Biden, 48% to 41%, despite the Republican carrying the state by 20 points four years ago.

* On a related note, in Kansas' most competitive U.S. Senate in a long while, the same poll found Roger Marshall (R) leading Barbara Bollier (D) by just four points, 46% to 42%. Republicans have unexpectedly invested millions of dollars in this contest, despite the fact that Kansas hasn't elected a Democratic senator since the 1930s.

* In Montana, the latest NBC Montana/Strategies 360 poll found incumbent Sen. Steve Daines (R) ahead of Gov. Steve Bullock (D) by the narrowest of margins, 48% to 47%. The same poll found Trump leading Biden in Montana, 51% to 43%, despite the fact the GOP ticket carried the state four years ago by 20 points.

* In Iowa, Monmouth released a package of polls yesterday for each of the state's four congressional districts, with Democrats ahead in all but one: Iowa's 4th, which is currently represented by Rep. Steve King (R), who lost in a GOP primary earlier this year.

* And in Texas, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R) launched a new negative ad targeting challenger M.J. Hegar (D) for having used profanity while on the campaign trail. The combat veteran responded with some messages using more profanity, including one directed at the senator himself: "We're gonna send your ass home!"