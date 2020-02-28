Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.28.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Vice President Mike Pence may be overseeing the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak, but he's nevertheless traveling to Florida today for a $25,000-per-plate Republican fundraiser.

* The latest Fox News poll pointed to Bernie Sanders maintaining his role as the national Democratic frontrunner, leading Joe Biden 31% to 18%. Mike Bloomberg is third in the poll with 16%, followed by Pete Buttigieg at 12%, and Elizabeth Warren at 10%.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* The same poll found Donald Trump trailing each of the top six Democratic contenders in hypothetical general election match-ups, though Biden had the biggest lead -- eight points -- over the incumbent president.

* South Carolina's Democratic presidential primary is tomorrow, and the latest survey from Data for Progress -- which did fairly well in the first three nominating contests -- found Biden leading Sanders, 34% to 25%. The same poll found Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg tied for third with 13% each.

* Both Warren and Biden are short on money heading into Super Tuesday, but both Democratic presidential hopefuls are also getting a boost from supportive super PACs.

* Biden also picked up his sixth U.S. Senate endorsement this morning, when Sen. Tim Kaine (D) of Virginia threw his backing behind the former vice president.

* There's plenty of new Super Tuesday polls out this morning, with Sanders leading Warren in California, Biden leading Sanders in Virginia, and Sanders leading Warren in Massachusetts.

* The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the Bloomberg campaign reached out to Andrew Yang about an endorsement, and raised the prospect of Yang possibly joining the ticket as a vice presidential nominee.

* And for those still wondering who won the Iowa caucuses a few weeks ago, the latest tallies don't appear to have changed the outcome.