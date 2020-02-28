Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.28.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Steve Benen

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Vice President Mike Pence may be overseeing the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak, but he's nevertheless traveling to Florida today for a $25,000-per-plate Republican fundraiser.

* The latest Fox News poll pointed to Bernie Sanders maintaining his role as the national Democratic frontrunner, leading Joe Biden 31% to 18%. Mike Bloomberg is third in the poll with 16%, followed by Pete Buttigieg at 12%, and Elizabeth Warren at 10%.

* The same poll found Donald Trump trailing each of the top six Democratic contenders in hypothetical general election match-ups, though Biden had the biggest lead -- eight points -- over the incumbent president.

* South Carolina's Democratic presidential primary is tomorrow, and the latest survey from Data for Progress -- which did fairly well in the first three nominating contests -- found Biden leading Sanders, 34% to 25%. The same poll found Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg tied for third with 13% each.

* Both Warren and Biden are short on money heading into Super Tuesday, but both Democratic presidential hopefuls are also getting a boost from supportive super PACs.

* Biden also picked up his sixth U.S. Senate endorsement this morning, when Sen. Tim Kaine (D) of Virginia threw his backing behind the former vice president.

* There's plenty of new Super Tuesday polls out this morning, with Sanders leading Warren in California, Biden leading Sanders in Virginia, and Sanders leading Warren in Massachusetts.

* The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the Bloomberg campaign reached out to Andrew Yang about an endorsement, and raised the prospect of Yang possibly joining the ticket as a vice presidential nominee.

* And for those still wondering who won the Iowa caucuses a few weeks ago, the latest tallies don't appear to have changed the outcome.

Related

rachel-maddow-showPrevious post: House Dems demand answers on DOJ political interference