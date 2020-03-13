Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.13.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Democratic presidential primary debate that was scheduled to be in Phoenix tomorrow has been moved to Washington, D.C. It will still have no live audience.

* Joe Biden's presidential campaign has a new campaign manager: Jen O'Malley Dillion, the deputy campaign manager for President Barack Obama's 2012 re-election campaign. Last year, O'Malley Dillion also oversaw Beto O'Rourke's operation.

* Both Joe Biden's and Bernie Sanders' campaign staffers have been directed to work from home.

* Four major Democratic presidential primaries are still scheduled for Tuesday: Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio.

* Donald Trump claimed yesterday that more than 100,000 people had already requested tickets to upcoming event in Tampa. As the Associated Press reported, that's "an impossibility since the campaign had not yet announced the event or made tickets available."

* Politico reported this week, "Staggeringly high Democratic turnout in the Texas suburbs last week has the party bullish about capturing a half-dozen seats that slipped through its grasp in the 2018 midterms." That said, few expect the Lone Star State to be competitive at the presidential level.

* And speaking of Super Tuesday states, NBC News yesterday projected that Bernie Sanders won last week's Democratic primary in California. This will not, however, have a significant impact on the race the party's presidential nomination.