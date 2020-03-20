Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.20.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Michael Bloomberg is transferring $18 million from his presidential campaign to the Democratic National Committee, to bolster the party's infrastructure in battleground states. As part of the same decision, Bloomberg is also reportedly giving up on his idea to create an independent political organization, though the former mayor remains committed to the larger goal of defeating Donald Trump.

* The New York Times reports that the digital arm of Trump's re-election campaign "has mostly charged forward in email communications with supporters as if it were still operating in a virus-free world."

* Connecticut yesterday became the latest state to postpone its primary day from April 28 to June 2. Today, Indiana moved its primary from May 5 to June 2.

* In Montana's closely watched U.S. Senate race, a survey conducted by Public Policy Polling found incumbent Sen. Steve Daines (R) tied with Gov. Steve Bullock (D), with each garnering 47% support.

* On a related note, it appears there will be a Libertarian candidate, with county commissioner Susan Good Geise announcing yesterday that she's entering the race.

* In a surprise move, Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib (D) announced this week that he's leaving politics and joining the Jesuit religious order.

* As Joe Biden continues to consolidate party backing, he yesterday picked up an endorsement from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who ended her presidential campaign in August.

* And while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wants his likely Democratic rival, Amy McGrath, to pull her campaign advertising during the coronavirus crisis, the Washington Post's Dana Milbank noted this week that the crisis hasn't stopped the National Republican Senatorial Committee, an arm of the Republican Senate leadership, from targeting Democratic candidates, and the crisis also didn't stop One Nation, a dark-money group allied with McConnell, from launching attack ads.