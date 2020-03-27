Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.27.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the wake of insider-trading allegations against Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), the editorial board of the Charlotte Observer suggested yesterday that the Republican senator should resign.

* While Democratic-affiliated super PACs slam Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis, America First Action, the main Republican-affiliated super PAC backing the president's re-election, has remained silent. Politico reported yesterday, "Trump's political advisers are not happy about it."

* Maryland's Board of Elections this week announced plans to eliminate all in-person voting in its upcoming primary.

* A new poll from the Market Research Group found Joe Biden with a modest lead over Donald Trump in Michigan, 44% to 41%. The same survey showed incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D) with a seven-point lead over John James (R) in Michigan's upcoming U.S. Senate race.

* Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) conceded to NPR yesterday that his Democratic presidential campaign faces "a very steep road." Echoing the phrasing his campaign used last week, the senator added, "We are assessing the situation we're in."

* And Trump told Fox News last night that he has no intention of canceling the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled to begin on Aug. 24 in Charlotte. "We're not going to cancel," the president said. "I think we're going to be in great shape long before then."